Ludacris to Join 'Chapel Thrill' Concert Series at UNC

Ludacris to Join ‘Chapel Thrill’ Concert Series at UNC

Published on September 16, 2025

Ludacris In Concert - San Jose CA 2010
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Music and sports fans alike are about to “Act A Fool” for Grammy-award-winning rapper Ludacris, who is performing for the new UNC Chapel Hill concert series “Chapel Thrill.”

The hip-hop star will be performing on stage on Saturday, Oct. 4. The free concert will take place ahead of the Tar Heels’ football game versus Clemson University. The time of the concert and the game has not yet been determined.

The new “Chapel Thrill Game Day” is a new series created at the university to build off the excitement of hiring eight-time Super Bowl champion coach, Bill Belichick.

“With the landmark hiring of Bill Belichick and the excitement surrounding Carolina football at an all-time high, we want to provide an exceptional pre-game experience that will help create lasting memories for our fans inside and outside of Kenan Stadium,” said Carolina deputy athletics director/chief revenue officer Rick Barakat. “Whether you want to enjoy a concert, tailgate with friends, grab a beverage and bite to eat or play games with your kids, Chapel Thrill Game Day will deliver an electric environment that brings Tar Heel fans together.” 

The Chapel Thrill concert series has had other acts, including Chase Rice, who performed Sept. 1, and John Stone who performed Sept. 13.

