Persia White Spills on 25 Years of ‘Girlfriends’

Published on September 11, 2025

Girlfriends 25th Anniversary Key Art
Source: CLEO TV / other

“Persia White reflects on the 25th anniversary of ‘Girlfriends,’ highlighting the show’s impact on Black women’s representation in television. White discusses her character Lynn’s role as a free-spirited, bohemian Black woman and the challenges she faced for portraying an open-minded character. She also shares insights on the show’s exploration of identity, race, and professional themes, as well as her hopes for a potential revival or continuation of the series. White delves into the behind-the-scenes moments and tough conversations the cast had, shedding light on the show’s commitment to addressing colorism and beauty standards in a humorous yet impactful way.” Source: https://www.bet.com/article/68g3da/persia-white-spills-on-25-years-of-girlfriends-backlash-breakthroughs-and-the-revival-fans-still-want

