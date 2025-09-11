Source: CLEO TV / other

Persia White Spills on 25 Years of ‘Girlfriends’

“Persia White reflects on the 25th anniversary of ‘Girlfriends,’ highlighting the show’s impact on Black women’s representation in television. White discusses her character Lynn’s role as a free-spirited, bohemian Black woman and the challenges she faced for portraying an open-minded character. She also shares insights on the show’s exploration of identity, race, and professional themes, as well as her hopes for a potential revival or continuation of the series. White delves into the behind-the-scenes moments and tough conversations the cast had, shedding light on the show’s commitment to addressing colorism and beauty standards in a humorous yet impactful way.” Source: https://www.bet.com/article/68g3da/persia-white-spills-on-25-years-of-girlfriends-backlash-breakthroughs-and-the-revival-fans-still-want