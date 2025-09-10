Listen Live
Local

Handgun Found at Elementary School in Avon

Handgun Found at Elementary School in Avon, Support Staff Member Fired

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

AVON, Ind.–The Avon Community School Corporation says a support staff member at Hickory Elementary School brought a gun to school on Tuesday and was subsequently terminated.

Avon Community Schools Communication Coordinator Kevin Carr said that an employee at Hickory Elementary School discovered a handbag in a secure staff closet in their classroom.

“Because they were unsure to whom the bag belonged, they opened it to find identification and found a handgun. The Avon School Police Department secured the weapon and determined that the item belonged to a support staff member who accidentally left it in their bag,” said Carr in a Tuesday news release.

Carr said the employee has been terminated and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement.

“Our highest priority in Avon Schools is to ensure our schools remain safe learning environments for our students and staff. We regularly encourage our students and employees that they are empowered to immediately report anything they see, hear, or feel that causes them to be concerned, and we are grateful this information was reported today,” said Carr.

Handgun Found at Elementary School in Avon, Support Staff Member Fired  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close