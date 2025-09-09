Beyoncé and Jay-Z Plan Mega Mansion in Cotswolds
Beyoncé and Jay-Z set to build mega-estate in tiny Cotswolds village
Beyoncé and Jay-Z set to build mega-estate in tiny Cotswolds village
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly finalizing the purchase of land in the Cotswolds to build a rural estate. The power couple plans to construct a seven-bedroom mansion on a 58-acre plot in Wigginton, Oxfordshire. The Cotswolds has become a popular destination for celebrities seeking privacy and space, with other A-listers like the Beckhams and Ellen DeGeneres also owning properties in the area. While some locals are indifferent to the celebrity influx, others are cautious about potential changes to the community. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s move to the Cotswolds follows their search for a UK property after the Los Angeles wildfires. Source: https://metro.co.uk/2025/09/09/beyonce-jay-z-set-build-mega-estate-tiny-cotswolds-village-24120477
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist