Beyoncé and Jay-Z Plan Mega Mansion in Cotswolds

Beyoncé and Jay-Z set to build mega-estate in tiny Cotswolds village

Published on September 9, 2025

Beyonce Cowboy Carter
Source: Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Beyoncé and Jay-Z set to build mega-estate in tiny Cotswolds village

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly finalizing the purchase of land in the Cotswolds to build a rural estate. The power couple plans to construct a seven-bedroom mansion on a 58-acre plot in Wigginton, Oxfordshire. The Cotswolds has become a popular destination for celebrities seeking privacy and space, with other A-listers like the Beckhams and Ellen DeGeneres also owning properties in the area. While some locals are indifferent to the celebrity influx, others are cautious about potential changes to the community. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s move to the Cotswolds follows their search for a UK property after the Los Angeles wildfires. Source: https://metro.co.uk/2025/09/09/beyonce-jay-z-set-build-mega-estate-tiny-cotswolds-village-24120477

