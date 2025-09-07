Montell Jordan Faces Cancer Setback as He Begins New Treatment After Recurrence in Lymph Nodes

Montell Jordan, widely recognized for his chart-topping R&B hit “This Is How We Do It,” is facing a renewed battle with cancer. Nearly a year after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate, follow-up scans revealed the disease has returned and spread to surrounding lymph nodes.

Initially diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, Jordan credited routine PSA screenings and a long-standing relationship with his doctor for catching the disease early. He underwent a radical prostatectomy, and the initial results showed clear margins. However, recent imaging indicated cancerous cells remain, prompting a new phase of treatment.

Jordan is now undergoing a seven-and-a-half-week course of proton radiation therapy, paired with hormone-blocking medication to slow the cancer’s progression. This treatment plan targets the affected lymph nodes and aims to reduce the risk of further spread.

In addition to focusing on recovery, Jordan is using his platform to raise awareness about prostate cancer, especially among Black men, who face a higher risk of diagnosis and mortality. He has partnered with the nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer and is also the subject of a documentary titled Sustain, which aims to educate and empower others facing similar health challenges.

Jordan’s openness about his diagnosis and treatment journey supports a broader effort to break the stigma surrounding men’s health issues. By sharing his experience, he hopes to encourage more men to prioritize regular screenings and take proactive steps toward early detection.

Despite the setback, Jordan remains optimistic about his prognosis and committed to living a full, healthy life. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance, early intervention, and resilience in the face of serious illness.

Montell Jordan Faces Recurrence of Cancer Detected in Lymph Nodes. was originally published on myclassixatl.com