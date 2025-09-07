Angie Stone’s Family Pursues Legal Action Against Trucking Company

Angie Stone's Children File Lawsuit Against Truck Firm
The children of Angie Stone have filed a lawsuit against a trucking company and truck manufacturer, alleging their mother’s death in a car crash was caused by the defendants. The lawsuit claims the truck driver was driving fast and listening to music with headphones when he collided with Stone’s van, causing it to flip over. Good Samaritans helped some occupants exit the van, but Stone was pinned beneath it and succumbed to her injuries. The lawsuit alleges the truck driver failed to apply brakes before the collision, resulting in the fatal accident. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/j7jrlc/angie-stones-family-pursues-legal-action-over-deadly-georgia-highway-collision
