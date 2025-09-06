Listen Live
50 Cent Partners with Fox Nation for 6-Part Murder Mystery

50 Cent to Partner with Fox Nation for 6-Part Murder Mystery Show

Published on September 6, 2025

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is expanding his entertainment empire with a compelling new venture into the true crime genre. The rapper, actor, and producer is teaming up with Fox Nation to host and executive produce a six-part murder mystery series titled 50 Ways to Catch a Killer. Premiering exclusively on Fox Nation on September 16, 2025, the show promises to deliver intense, real-life investigations that spotlight law enforcement’s relentless pursuit of justice.

Produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television in collaboration with Lionsgate Alternative Television, the series dives deep into gripping murder cases, offering viewers a front-row seat to the breakthroughs that lead to solving them. Each episode explores a different case, beginning with “Fake ‘em Out,” which tells the haunting story of Maryland teacher Laura Wallen’s disappearance.

Fox News Media’s Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Jason Klarman, praised the partnership, noting Jackson’s cultural influence and storytelling prowess as key to the show’s authenticity and impact. Jackson echoed the sentiment, stating, “True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”

50 Ways to Catch a Killer marks another milestone in 50 Cent’s diverse career, which includes chart-topping albums like Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and hit TV productions such as Power. With weekly episode releases, the series is set to captivate fans of true crime and investigative storytelling.

Fox Nation subscribers can stream the show on-demand via mobile and desktop. Don’t miss this thrilling new series that blends raw emotion, real-life drama, and the pursuit of truth.

50 Cent to Partner with Fox Nation for 6-Part Murder Mystery Show  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

