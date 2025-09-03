Idris Elba Shines in A House of Dynamite
‘A House of Dynamite’ Trailer: with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson
Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson star in the political thriller “A House of Dynamite,” which follows a team of government officials navigating an impending nuclear attack on Chicago. The film, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, is set for limited theatrical release in October before streaming on Netflix. The ensemble cast includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Anthony Ramos. Bigelow’s film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, addressing the dangers of nuclear warfare and receiving critical acclaim for its intense and immersive storytelling. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/a-house-of-dynamite-trailer-kathryn-bigelow-netflix-1236359828/
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same 'Fat Black Women'
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
Contact 106.7 WTLC
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC