Idris Elba Shines in A House of Dynamite

'A House of Dynamite' Trailer: with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson

Published on September 3, 2025

‘A House of Dynamite’ Trailer: with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson

Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson star in the political thriller “A House of Dynamite,” which follows a team of government officials navigating an impending nuclear attack on Chicago. The film, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, is set for limited theatrical release in October before streaming on Netflix. The ensemble cast includes Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Anthony Ramos. Bigelow’s film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, addressing the dangers of nuclear warfare and receiving critical acclaim for its intense and immersive storytelling. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/a-house-of-dynamite-trailer-kathryn-bigelow-netflix-1236359828/

