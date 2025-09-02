IND Sets New All-Time Passenger Record in July

Source: PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) set a new record in July this year, with nearly 1 million passengers flying out of Indianapolis in a single month for the first time in the airport’s history.

In all, 995,818 passengers flew out of Indy in July, breaking the former record from June 2024.

Airport staff say WNBA All-Star, the Brickyard 400, and Black Expo Summer Celebration, as well as a busy summer travel season as major factors for the record-breaking month.

“It’s all of that and the fact we had 49 nonstop destinations in operation, including our new nonstop transatlantic Aer Lingus flight to Dublin, which was not running in July of last year,” Maggie Cunningham, Indianapolis Airport Authority director of air service and airport experience said.

The agency said several airlines saw double-digit growth in outbound passenger traffic during July.

