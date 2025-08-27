New Mural in Indianapolis Honors Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A new mural in downtown Indianapolis honors one of the city’s biggest sports stars.

Indianapolis artist William Minion created the mural of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on the side of local barbershop XG Groom Room off East Ohio Street.

Tuesday’s unveiling also kicked off Butter Fine Art Fair which starts Thursday.

“It highlights the heavy hitters, the people that inspire us to do what we’re doing,” Butter Fine Art Fair Director Deonna Craig told WISH-TV on Tuesday. “I always say that art can be infused anywhere, so public art like this is the perfect example of what we’re trying to accomplish when we highlight our artists, highlight our community.”

Minion’s mural is the third in the “Keeper of Culture” series, commissioned by Ganggang.

“We had our first muralist pass the torch to the third muralist,” said Craig. “There’s a bit of an age gap, so the wisdom that is instilled, one upon the other, is what we want to continue.”

The public will have their first chance to check out art pieces from over 50 different artists at the fair Thursday evening. All artwork is also for sale.

The Butter Fine Art fair goes from Aug. 28-31.

