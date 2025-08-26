Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Spotify adds Messages feature

Spotify is introducing a new messaging feature that allows users to chat with friends within the app, aiming to enhance social interactions around shared content like music and podcasts. Users can start one-on-one chats with contacts they have previously shared content with, including those on collaborative playlists or Family/Duo plans. The feature is being rolled out to select markets in Latin and South America initially, with plans to expand to other regions soon. While the messaging feature adds a social element to Spotify, some users may find it overwhelming, but they have the option to disable messages in the app settings. Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/26/spotify-launches-a-messages-feature-in-a-bid-to-become-more-social/