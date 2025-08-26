Spotify adds Messages feature
Spotify adds Messages feature
Spotify is introducing a new messaging feature that allows users to chat with friends within the app, aiming to enhance social interactions around shared content like music and podcasts. Users can start one-on-one chats with contacts they have previously shared content with, including those on collaborative playlists or Family/Duo plans. The feature is being rolled out to select markets in Latin and South America initially, with plans to expand to other regions soon. While the messaging feature adds a social element to Spotify, some users may find it overwhelming, but they have the option to disable messages in the app settings. Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/26/spotify-launches-a-messages-feature-in-a-bid-to-become-more-social/
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC