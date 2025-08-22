Listen Live
Local

West Nile Still Present in Floyd County

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
A mosquito of the species Aedes vexans is hanging from a branch.
Source: Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Image

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes are still active in Floyd County, according to health administrators.

The Floyd County Health Department announced on Friday that a mosquito sample collected several weeks ago tested positive for the virus. This is the fourth positive sample found in the county since late July.

While no human cases have been reported, health administrators are urging caution. Most people who get the virus have mild symptoms like fever, headache, or body aches before fully recovering. However, it can cause serious illness or even death, particularly for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Related Stories

If you live in Floyd County, you are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Administrators recommend using DEET or other bug repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid getting bit. You should also try to avoid going outside at dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

For questions or concerns, contact the Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726.

West Nile Still Present in Floyd County  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close