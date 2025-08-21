Michael K. Williams’ Sister Michelle Details His Mindset Before Accidental Drug Overdose

Michael K. Williams' Sister Michelle Shares Memories
Michael K. Williams’ family reflects on his tragic death, insisting it was not intentional. The actor died from a drug overdose in 2021, with the cause listed as accidental. Four men were arrested in connection to his death, with one sentenced to prison. Despite the circumstances, Williams’ sister remembers him as a kind soul. A&E’s documentary “Fame and Fentanyl,” hosted by Ice-T, will premiere on August 25. Source: https://www.eonline.com/news/1421429/michael-k-williams-sister-michelle-on-his-death-drug-overdose
