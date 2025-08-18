The Fix: Ulta Beauty Mini Shops to Close in Target Stores

Ulta Beauty mini shops will close inside Target stores by August 2026. The news marks the end of a unique retail partnership.

Since 2021, Ulta Beauty mini shops have been inside over 600 Target locations, giving shoppers quick access to top beauty brands. This setup brought convenience and excitement to Target customers nationwide.

The decision comes after what both companies described as a mutual agreement. Executives emphasized the partnership had run its course.

Target is navigating a challenging retail landscape with record-low sales and rising inflation impacting consumer spending. The company has also faced criticism for scaling back DEI initiatives.

Following the announcement, Target’s shares dropped two percent, reflecting investor concern over the retail shakeup. Analysts note the closure may impact foot traffic and in-store sales at Target locations.

Ulta Beauty continues to focus on its standalone stores and digital presence. The company says it will expand online offerings and in-store experiences in remaining locations.

Shoppers who enjoyed the convenience of Ulta Beauty mini shops will need to plan visits to full Ulta stores or shop online for their favorite beauty products.

This closure signals a shift in how major retailers and beauty brands collaborate. Both Ulta Beauty and Target are reevaluating strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Fans of Ulta Beauty mini shops may feel nostalgic, but the brand assures its commitment to providing beauty products and experiences remains strong.

The Ulta Beauty mini shops closure is scheduled to complete by August 2026, giving customers time to adjust and continue enjoying their favorite products.