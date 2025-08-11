Indiana Fever signs guard Odyssey Sims to hardship contract

Source: Harry How / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced the signing of guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, responding to injuries sustained by players Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Sims, a seasoned veteran in the WNBA, boasts a career average of 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game over her 11 seasons. She has played for several teams, including the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Connecticut Sun, earning an All-Star selection and a spot on the All-WNBA Second Team during the 2019 season.

This season, while with the LA Sparks, Sims averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists in 11 starts. A standout during her collegiate career at Baylor University, she was a member of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team and received both Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014. Sims was drafted second overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

