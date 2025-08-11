Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever signs guard Odyssey Sims to hardship contract

The Indiana Fever have announced the signing of guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, responding to injuries sustained by players Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Golden State Valkyries v Los Angeles Sparks
Source: Harry How / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced the signing of guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, responding to injuries sustained by players Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Sims, a seasoned veteran in the WNBA, boasts a career average of 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game over her 11 seasons. She has played for several teams, including the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Connecticut Sun, earning an All-Star selection and a spot on the All-WNBA Second Team during the 2019 season.

This season, while with the LA Sparks, Sims averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists in 11 starts. A standout during her collegiate career at Baylor University, she was a member of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team and received both Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014. Sims was drafted second overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close