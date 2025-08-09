Source: Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Beyoncé and Jay-Z crowned wealthiest celebrity couple of 2025

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have become the wealthiest celebrity couple in 2025 with a combined net worth of approximately R 59.8 billion (USD 3.2 billion), surpassing Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham. Jay-Z’s personal fortune is around R 46.7 billion (USD 2.5 billion), while Beyoncé contributes about R 13 billion (USD 700 million) from her music and fashion ventures. The trend of women leading in wealth generation through diversified business ventures is highlighted, with half of the billionaire couples in 2025 coming from the music industry. The Carters’ success story showcases how modern celebrities are evolving into formidable entrepreneurs, inspiring others to expand beyond traditional entertainment roles.

Source: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/celeb-news/international-celebs/beyonce-and-jay-z-crowned-wealthiest-celebrity-couple-of-2025