21st Annual Save Our Youth Rally Empowers Indy’s East Side

Bswift recently sat down with Dell Howard to talk about the upcoming 21st Annual Save Our Youth Rally, happening Saturday, August 9 from 4:30–7:00 PM at 3202 E. 42nd Street in Indianapolis.

Howard made it clear — while school supplies will be available, this event is not just another back-to-school giveaway.

“This is a Save Our Youth Rally,”

he explained.

“You can have a nice book bag on, but if you got the wrong thing in it, it really doesn’t matter. Our focus is to inspire, motivate, and prepare young people for what’s ahead.”

The rally aims to connect youth with community leaders, mentors, and resources in an engaging, welcoming environment.

Alongside entertainment and speakers, attendees will find opportunities to build relationships that last well beyond the event.

Howard also emphasized the importance of addressing Black male depression, especially among those ages 18–25 who are navigating adulthood without the necessary emotional and financial tools.

The rally’s approach is to create a safe space for dialogue, self-discovery, and healing.

Resources for the Whole Community

Parents, guardians, and community members are encouraged to attend.

A “Power Circle” for parents will feature leaders like Reverend Malachi Walker, offering strategies and support for raising and guiding youth.

Vendors, resource tables, and local organizations will also be on-site to connect families with ongoing assistance.

Howard described the rally as a chance to restore the “village” mentality — where professionals, business owners, elders, and neighbors work together to uplift the next generation.

Event Details

📍 3202 E. 42nd Street, Indianapolis

📅 Saturday, August 9

🕓 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

📞 Info: 317-599-9724 | 🌐 evolve.org

The day will also feature co-ed football, community networking, and family-friendly activities.

“We want to remind ourselves of the power of the village and bring people back into a common space to talk about Black excellence, pride, power, and purpose,”

Howard said.

