Indiana State Fair Updates Unaccompanied Minor Policy

Published on August 5, 2025

State Fair
Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana State Fair has implemented a new unaccompanied minor policy requiring anyone under 18 who attends the fair to be accompanied by an adult chaperone aged 25 or older in the evening hours.

“The safety and security of fairgoers remains a priority. With this standard of uncompromised safety in mind, Indiana State Fair officials are introducing this enhancement to existing protocols,” the Indiana State Fair said on its website.

Each chaperone can supervise up to four minors and must stay on the fairgrounds while the minors are present. Minors without adult supervision will be denied entry, and identification may be required for entry. The policy does not apply to organized group outings or competitions.

State Fair leaders say the goal of this is to maintain a secure and family-friendly environment at the fair.

The State Fair runs through August 17 and is closed on Mondays.

Indiana State Fair Updates Unaccompanied Minor Policy  was originally published on wibc.com

Entertainment

