ESPN Sets Launch Date for Exciting Streaming Service

ESPN Sets Launch Date for Stand-Alone Streaming Service, Priced at $30 Monthly

Published on August 6, 2025

Your fall sports viewing is going to get a little more expensive because now ESPN will launch its new streaming service on August 21 for $29.99 a month, featuring WWE events and extended NFL rights. The announcement was made as Disney reported its quarterly earnings. The NFL and ESPN have struck a deal where the league will take a 10% equity stake in ESPN in exchange for control of the NFL Network and other NFL Media properties. Source: https://deadline.com/2025/08/espn-sets-launch-date-price-streaming-wwe-nfl-1236479810/

