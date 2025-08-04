Listen Live
Doechii Announces Dates to Fall 'Live From The Swamp' Tour

Doechii Announces Dates to Fall ‘Live From The Swamp’ Tour

Published on August 4, 2025

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii announced dates for her biggest tour yet.

On Monday, Doechii announced dates for her tour run “Live From the Swamp.” The news of the tour dates comes right after the announcement of the fall tour over the weekend during the artist’s set at Lollapalooza.

The twelve-date tour starts in Chicago on Monday, October 14, and runs until Monday, November 10.

This is the artist’s first set of tour dates since her tour following the release of her Grammy award-winning mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal” in 2024.

Here is a list of the full list of dates:

  • Oct. 14 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
  • Oct. 17 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Oct. 19 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • Oct. 21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
  • Oct. 23 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
  • Oct. 27 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
  • Oct. 29 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • Oct. 31 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
  • Nov. 03 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
  • Nov. 05 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
  • Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • Nov. 10 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

For more information or to sign up for ticket pre-sales, click the link here.

Doechii Announces Dates to Fall ‘Live From The Swamp’ Tour  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

