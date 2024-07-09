The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Model Noelani Airs Out Dirty Laundry In Model Industry

Model Noelani Airs Out Dirty Laundry In Model Industry

Noelani, a model from the TV series “The Face,” has made shocking claims in a viral clip that producers starved her, left her in the cold, and manipulated her. She took to social media, reenacting scenes of what really happened behind closed doors. According to Noelani, the ordeal was so severe that she was hospitalized and suffered from psychosis, even contemplating ending her life. Her revelations have sparked a heated debate online. Some fans have criticized her, calling her a clout chaser due to her lack of success in the industry. However, others stand by her, arguing that the beauty industry is notoriously cutthroat and only the strong survive. The controversy has certainly brought attention to the darker side of reality TV and the extreme pressures faced by those in the modeling world.

Kandi Burruss’s Diary Got Leaked