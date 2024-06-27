Live Taping of the Exhale: Podcast during IBE Summer Celebration

Hey besties,

I am beyond excited to share some incredible news with you! We are taking the “Exhale” podcast live for the very first time, and I can’t wait for you to join us at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration. This special live taping will be an unforgettable experience, filled with insightful conversations, practical tips, and a sense of community that we all crave.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 29th

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Entertainment Stage, Hall F, Indiana Convention Center

Guests: Dr. Sigrid Elston and Lakeisha Johnson, LMSW

In our live episode titled “Burnout to Bliss: Life Hacks for Today’s Superwoman,” we will explore some of the most pressing issues faced by modern Black women. From recognizing burnout to mastering time management, setting boundaries, and finding your tribe, this episode promises to be packed with valuable insights and actionable advice.

What to Expect:

Recognizing Burnout: We’ll discuss how to identify the signs of burnout in your daily life and share personal stories of overcoming it.

Immediate Relief & Long-Term Strategies: Our guests will offer immediate steps to alleviate stress and long-term strategies to maintain a balanced life.

Time Management & Setting Boundaries: Learn effective time management tips and practical ways to set boundaries in both personal and professional settings.

Mindfulness and Self-Care: Discover the importance of mindfulness and self-care, along with simple practices to incorporate into your routine.

Finding Your Tribe: We’ll talk about the significance of building a supportive community and how to find your own tribe.

Why You Should Attend:

This live taping is more than just a podcast recording; it’s a chance to be part of a powerful conversation that celebrates and supports Black women. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions, engage with our guests, and connect with like-minded individuals who share your journey.

Dress Code: Business casual. This event will be recorded on both video and audio, so come looking and feeling your best!

Preparation: Please arrive by 11:15 AM to review the show content, seating, and mic setup.

Meet Our Esteemed Guests:

Dr. Sigrid Elston – A renowned expert in mental health and wellness, Dr. Elston brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our discussion.

Lakeisha Johnson, LMSW – As a celebrated author and motivational speaker, Lakeisha’s insights and personal experiences will inspire and empower you.

Be Part of the Experience:

I invite you all to join us for this transformative event. Let’s breathe together, grow together, and embrace our strength and worth. Whether you’re a longtime listener of “Exhale” or new to our community, this live taping is an opportunity to connect, learn, and thrive.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to exhale with us at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this!

See you there!