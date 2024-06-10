10 National Iced Tea Day Deals For Summertime Sipping

On Monday, June 10, tea lovers everywhere will celebrate National Iced Tea Day, and many restaurants are brewing up enticing freebies and deals for the occasion. Don’t have time to hunt down all the discounts yourself? We’ve rounded up some of the best offers below!

DavidsTea Enjoy 25% off all iced teas at DavidsTea through June 30. It’s the perfect time to try new flavors or stock up on your favorites!

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ rewards members can snag Dunkin’ Refreshers for just $3 in celebration of National Iced Tea Day. Cool down with these deliciously refreshing drinks!

GourmetGiftBaskets.com Prefer to whip up your own iced tea at home? TODAY.com readers can save 30% on tea gifts and more at GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 30 using the code TEATODAY. (Excludes same-day deliveries and flowers.)

Harney & Sons Get 25% off fresh brewed iced teas on the Harney & Sons website in honor of National Iced Tea Day. No code required; the discount applies automatically at checkout.

La Madeleine La Madeleine is giving away free regular iced tea on June 10. Simply redeem the deal in the chain’s app with any dine-in or to-go purchase.

Lipton Lipton Iced Tea and Uber Eats have partnered for a special offer. Some Lipton Iced Tea 12 packs come with a code for $5 off Uber Eats orders.

Long John Silver’s Get a free regular 20-ounce iced tea when you buy a meal or platter at Long John Silver’s on June 10.

McAlister’s From June 7 — 10, McAlister’s loyalty members can score a free tea with an entree purchase (excluding kids meals) at participating locations, while supplies last. Plus, the first 30 guests at each McAlister’s location on June 10 will win a free tea pass for one big tea each day for 30 consecutive days. Rewards membership is required.

PJ’s Coffee From June 9 — 11, enjoy 32-ounce iced tea and tea mixers for half off at PJ’s Coffee in-store.

Raising Cane’s Caniac Club members at Raising Cane’s will receive a free 22-ounce iced tea on June 10.

Teapigs Save 15% on the Teapigs website on June 10 using the code HAPPYTEADAY.

Celebrate National Iced Tea Day by taking advantage of these great deals and enjoying a refreshing beverage!