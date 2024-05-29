Listen Live
Local

Former Indy Fuel Emcee Dies in a Car Accident

Alan was eager to bring some of his hockey passions from Indianapolis to fans in Illinois.

Published on May 29, 2024

Scot Alan Killed in Accident

Source: Indy Fuel / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indy Fuel emcee Scott Alan was killed in a car accident this week while traveling to Bloomington, Illinois. Alan had been promoted to oversee operations for the Bloomington Bison, a minor league hockey team in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

“It’s a tough day for everyone,” said Joe Zollo, Indy Fuel Manager of Marketing & Digital Media. “We’re all just here trying to figure out how we can honor him and the legacy that he built.”

Earlier this month, Alan shared a video on social media saying goodbye to Fuel fans. He announced that he was stepping into the everyday tasks of running the Bison. He said he wanted to work full-time with the Fuel, but then owner Jim Hallett offered him this role with the Bison.

Zollo said that Alan was eager to bring some of his hockey passions from Indianapolis to fans in Illinois.

“He wanted to bring what we have created in Indianapolis the last ten years and show the people of Central Illinois in Bloomington what ECHL hockey is all about,” he said.

Zollo added that the Fuel team has been flooded with messages of support. Their thoughts are currently with Alan’s family and friends.

The post Former Indy Fuel Emcee Dies in a Car Accident appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

