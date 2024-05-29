The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Vivia A. Fox Love Confessions

In a recent interview, Vivica A. Fox revealed she’s currently single but open to dating. However, she made it clear that she has boundaries and standards she’s not willing to compromise on as she navigates the dating scene. “I’m not interested in using a dating app,” Vivica stated firmly. “I’m old school and want to meet someone in person, so I know what I’m getting into.” The actress emphasized the importance of genuine connections and traditional dating methods, expressing her desire for authenticity in her relationships. Fox’s candidness about her dating preferences resonated with many fans, who appreciated her commitment to staying true to herself in an increasingly digital world. As she focuses on self-love and personal growth, Vivica’s approach serves as a reminder that sometimes, the old ways are still the best ways when it comes to matters of the heart.

Tina Knowles Tells Family Secrets

Tina Knowles recently opened up about her three daughters, Beyoncé, Solange, and her bonus daughter Kelly Rowland. Tina shared heartfelt memories of their childhoods that made her emotional but incredibly proud. She recalled how Beyoncé, despite being shy and bullied, made her proud when she stood up for someone else, bringing tears to Tina’s eyes as she recounted the story. Solange, ever the activist, started making kids sign petitions from a young age, showcasing her strong-willed nature early on. Kelly, on the other hand, was the protective one, always looking out for her sisters. Tina’s reflections highlight the unique and admirable qualities each of her daughters possessed even as young girls.

Grown-ish Celebrates 100 Episodes with Emotional Farewell

Indianapolis native Trevor Jackson recently opened up about his bittersweet feelings regarding the farewell of his hit show “grown-ish.” In a heartfelt interview, Jackson described the show’s finale as both sad and beautiful, capturing the emotional journey of saying goodbye to a project that has been a significant part of his life. “It’s sad, but it’s beautiful… I’m grateful,” he shared, reflecting on the series’ impact and the relationships he built along the way.

Reaching the milestone of 100 episodes is a major achievement, and Jackson couldn’t hide his pride in being part of such a successful show. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of everyone involved, emphasizing the importance of this accomplishment in his career. As he moves forward, Jackson hopes fans will be satisfied with the show’s conclusion and continue to support his future endeavors, appreciating the growth and memories made through “grown-ish.”

