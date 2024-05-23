Listen Live
Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Published on May 23, 2024

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world

Source: SrdjanPav / Getty

Gas prices in Indiana have surged, currently sitting at five cents higher per gallon than the national average. According to AAA Hoosier Motor Club President and CEO Matt Goins, this spike aligns with the typical trend of increased gas prices during the summer months, attributed to heightened summer travel. However, Goins notes that the current cost of oil remains unpredictable due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The timing of this price hike precedes Memorial Day Weekend, a period anticipated to witness record-breaking numbers of travelers. AAA projects a staggering 43.8 million individuals traveling 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period, with a significant portion opting for road travel. As Americans gear up for summer excursions, the cost of fuel continues to play a pivotal role in travel planning and budgeting.

