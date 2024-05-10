Exhale Podcast Episode 8 | Giving Grace

I’m really excited for you to join me for this episode of Exhale. I’m bringing my dear friend Chelsea Reed to the patio for a heart-to-heart about the beautiful art of giving grace—to ourselves and to others. Chelsea and I will peel back the layers of our own journeys, sharing raw and honest reflections on how we’ve learned to cultivate self-compassion in the face of life’s challenges. From moments of triumph to times of struggle, we’ll delve deep into the power of embracing grace as a pathway to healing and growth.

Expect real talk, vulnerability, and hopefully, a sprinkle of inspiration to remind you to give yourself the grace you truly deserve. Because let’s face it, we’re all a work in progress, and learning to extend kindness and understanding to ourselves is a journey worth taking.