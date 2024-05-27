Listen Live
Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Published on May 27, 2024

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The prestigious Indianapolis 500, known for its adrenaline-pumping races and passionate fan base, also has a known drunken side that often emerges during the event.

Among the excitement and high spirits, AND a 4 hour rain delay this year, some fans tended to indulge a bit too much, leading to amusing scenarios where they end up dozing off in unexpected places or getting the confidence to do anything.

These moments create a humorous spectacle that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Spectators and social media enthusiasts capture these instances on camera, resulting in a flurry of funny photos and videos that quickly make their way onto various platforms, sparking laughter and entertainment across the internet.

While the primary focus remains on the fast-paced action on the track, these comical interludes provide a dose of levity and camaraderie among attendees and online audiences alike.

Take a look at some of the action that was captured this year at the 2024 Indianapolis 500!

1. We have to start with the best video from 2022!

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

51.

52.

53.

54.

