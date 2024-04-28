Listen Live
Local

Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in New Haven

Published on April 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

NEW HAVEN — The Indiana State Police announced early Sunday morning that they are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place overnight with the New Haven Police Department.

NHPD were responding to a domestic battery call on Moeller Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. The officers would enter the residence and attempt to place an adult male in custody.

The man attacked and injured two NHPD officers with a knife leading to at least one officer firing their gun and killing him.

The injured officers were later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Due to the ongoing investigation both the suspect and officers names are not being released.

The post Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in New Haven appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in New Haven  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in New Haven

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close