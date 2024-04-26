Listen Live
Google to Build $2 Billion Data Center in Fort Wayne

Published on April 26, 2024

A picture taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US multinational technology company Google displayed on computers' screens.

Source: (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – One famous tech company is now planning to build a $2 billion data center in the Hoosier state.

Google’s new center will be in Fort Wayne near East Tillman and Adams Center roads, and it will help power services like Google Cloud and Google Maps.  It could create about 200 jobs.

The company is also focusing on education and clean energy, by offering a skilled trade program and entering a partnership with Indiana Michigan Power.  Plus, Google plans to donate $250,000 to organizations – including the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network – in the community.

Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb said, “These initiatives will help skill up our Hoosier workforce, preparing residents for the jobs of the future.”

And, Holcomb is not the only one excited about this investment.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker claimed, “This investment from Google isn’t just about infrastructure or economic development; it’s about building a stronger tomorrow, together.”

Google is not the first company to invest in Indiana in recent months.  Others, such as Meta, Toyota, and Amazon, have also revealed plans to build or expand around the state.

A sign is posted in front of a building on the Google campus

Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Google to Build $2 Billion Data Center in Fort Wayne

