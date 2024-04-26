Listen Live
ISP: Valpo Cops, Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Wound Man Who Shot At Them

Published on April 26, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A man was killed by cops in Valparaiso on Thursday.

Indiana State Police say officers with Valparaiso police, as well as deputies with the Porter County sheriff’s department, were sent to a park in the northern Indiana city. The report was that a man was waving a gun around.

When the officers got there they saw Caden Mura doing exactly that.

“As officers approached the suspect, the suspect fled and ran towards Calumet Ave,” said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield. “During the foot pursuit, an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and the officers.”

Fifield said both Valpo cops and the sheriff’s deputies fired their guns hitting Mura multiple times. Mura was immediately taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Valpo police chief Andrew McIntyre and Porter County Sheriff Jeff Balon requested Indiana State Police to take over the investigation.

