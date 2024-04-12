Deputies From Wednesday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — After an officer-involved shooting Wednesday that left one person dead, State Police have identified the deputies who fired shots.

They say Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Phelan Montgomery and Hunter Givens fired shots in the incident that led to the death of 54-year-old Cameron Atkins.

Officers went to Atkins’ home on Tulip Tree Lane Wednesday afternoon in regard to a protective order. There, Atkins apparently pointed a gun at them.

They then shot the man, who did not survive.

Montgomery and Givens are now on administrative leave, as is standard in situations such as this. State Police are still investigating.

