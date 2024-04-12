LAWRENCE, Ind.—Three people were killed in a shooting in Lawrence on Friday.
The Lawrence Police Department said they were told about a person that had been shot on Duxbury Lane at around 7:20 pm. That’s near 46th Street and Post Road.
When they got there, they found that three people had been shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is still a very active investigation. They’re actually out looking for suspects,” said Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Travis Cline.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
The post Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell
-
Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy
-
Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation
-
Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40