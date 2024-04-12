Listen Live
Three People Shot and Killed in Lawrence

Published on April 12, 2024

LAWRENCE, Ind.—Three people were killed in a shooting in Lawrence on Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department said they were told about a person that had been shot on Duxbury Lane at around 7:20 pm. That’s near 46th Street and Post Road.

When they got there, they found that three people had been shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is still a very active investigation. They’re actually out looking for suspects,” said Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Travis Cline.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

