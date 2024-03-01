STATEWIDE – If you have a child with special needs who will be attending classes next school year, consider applying for financial help through the Indiana Education Scholarship Account (INESA).

This scholarship is intended to help K-12 students with disabilities get the care they need to thrive in the classroom, whether that be at home or at school.

Through the INESA, you can apply for up to $20,000, which can be used to help fund life-skills courses, transportation, occupational therapy, private education, at-home learning, and more.

Many academic leaders believe the funding provides noticeable benefits.

Brittany King, Principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Corydon, says, “We have witnessed phenomenal academic and social growth among our special-education students.”

The application for the 2024-25 school year is open now and will close on September 1st. Learn more and apply here.

The post Children With Special Needs May Benefit From This Scholarship appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Children With Special Needs May Benefit From This Scholarship was originally published on wibc.com