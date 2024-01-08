The National Park Service is looking to rehabilitate Welcome Park in Philadelphia’s Old City, which will include the permanent removal of the William Penn statue.

Welcome Park at 2nd Street and Sansom Walk is located on the site of William Penn’s former home — the Slate Roof House — which is named after the ship, Welcome, in which brought Penn to Philadelphia.

The site, funded by the Independence Historical Trust, was completed in 1982.

According to sources, park officials want to rehabilitate the park and expand on the importance of the Native American history of Philadelphia to make it more welcoming and inclusive for visitors.

Representatives of the indigenous nations — including the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma — who were all consulted in the proposed rehabilitation.

The National Park Service is seeking the public’s opinion on thier proposal, in which the public can leave a comment beginning Monday until midnight on January 21.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia’s FDR Park to Host North America’s Largest Swing Set

RELATED: Protesters Against 76ers Relocation Proposal Disturb Board of Trustees Meeting

RELATED: President Biden Announces Reopening of Three Fire Companies in Philadelphia

This articles was sourced from 6abc.com

National Park Service Proposes William Penn statue from Welcome Park was originally published on rnbphilly.com