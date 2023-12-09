Local: Inspire U 2022 Presenting Sponsor Graphics- Eskenazi l 1732875_RD Indianapolis WTLC_November 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Published on December 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS campuses, and all they have to offer.

Enrollment Specialist from Christel House Indianapolis, shares valuable insights on pursuing education without a US high school diploma and provides helpful resources for transportation and childcare, ensuring nothing stands in the way of you educational journey.

Panelist: Cristian Gomez, Enrollment Specialist

Hoest by: Shayna

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close