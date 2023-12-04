The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Fantasia Originally Said No To The Color Purple

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Fantasia Originally Said No To The Color Purple

Fantasia is also in the upcoming Color Purple movie-musical and she said no to Oprah when she was called for the role.

Mark Cuban Saved Shark Tank

NBA Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank OG Mark Cuban announced last week he was selling his majority ownership of the Mavericks and the new season of Shark Tank will be his last. Another Shark Tank OG, Daymond John, shared how important Mark has been to the series.

Click Here For More

Nick Cannon Needs His Old Disney Job Back!

Nick Cannon use to host Christmas morning at DisneyLand and it looks like he could use that check again.

Click Here To Find Out Why

Taraji P. Henson On The Very Little Check She Received for the Movie Benjamin Buttons

Taraji P Henson plays Shug Avery in the upcoming movie-musical releasing on Christmas Day. In a recent interview, Taraji shared how after her breakout role in Hustle & Flow which led to her Oscar nominated role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttons starring opposite of Brad Pitt, they did not want to pay her.