The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Fantasia Originally Said No To The Color Purple

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.
Fantasia Originally Said No To The Color Purple
Fantasia is also in the upcoming Color Purple movie-musical and she said no to Oprah when she was called for the role.
Mark Cuban Saved Shark Tank
NBA Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank OG Mark Cuban announced last week he was selling his majority ownership of the Mavericks and the new season of Shark Tank will be his last. Another Shark Tank OG, Daymond John, shared how important Mark has been to the series.
Nick Cannon Needs His Old Disney Job Back!
Nick Cannon use to host Christmas morning at DisneyLand and it looks like he could use that check again.
Taraji P. Henson On The Very Little Check She Received for the Movie Benjamin Buttons
Taraji P Henson plays Shug Avery in the upcoming movie-musical releasing on Christmas Day. In a recent interview, Taraji shared how after her breakout role in Hustle & Flow which led to her Oscar nominated role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttons starring opposite of Brad Pitt, they did not want to pay her.
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Was Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement: Report
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Take Our Music Survey for a Chance to win $250 + Katt Williams Tickets