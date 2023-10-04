Morgan State University was the site of a Tuesday night (October 3) shooting that left five people injured, with all of the victims expected to survive their injuries. As details of the shooting continue to develop, the incident adds to the growing gun violence epidemic sweeping inner cities across the nation.

Morgan State University, which is nestled in the northeast section of Baltimore, Md., erupted into gunfire Tuesday night according to a report from local outlet, The Baltimore Sun. According to the report, five people, four of whom are Morgan State University students, were among the victims. Further, this occurred during the school’s Homecoming Week celebrations.

From The Baltimore Sun:

University police heard the gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Responding officers, including Baltimore Police and federal agents, found five shooting victims near a campus residential building and a fine arts facility. Those five — four men and one woman, who range in age from 18 to 22 years old — suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Baltimore Police have not identified a suspect, but said Wednesday morning they believed the incident took place outside and stemmed from a dispute between two smaller groups. Commissioner Richard Worley said none of the people wounded were intended targets.

According to Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, there were three shooters in the incident although the Baltimore Police Department did not confirm this via a public statement.

Morgan State University did not hold classes today as officials worked to repair damage to the windows of Thurgood Marshall Hall.

—

Photo: Getty

Shooting On Morgan State University Campus Leaves 5 Wounded was originally published on hiphopwired.com