Real Flamin’ Hot Girl Ish: Flamin’ Hot & Megan Thee Stallion Team For Flamin’ Hot University Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion refers to herself at Hot Girl Meg and her adoring fanbase as the “Hotties,” so it’s only fitting that the Houston bombshell is teaming up with the spicy minds behind Flamin’ Hot. The Texas superstar was recently crowned as Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions for Flamin’ Hot University to admit prospective students to the fiery halls of the university along with a fly merch drop.

Megan Thee Stallion stars in a spot for Flamin’ Hot University, teaming up with a group of professors for the fictional house of higher education, showing off her effortless charm and acting chops as she’s done in times past.

With streetwear designer Melody Ehsani crafting a Flamin’ Hot University lineup that will surely be a collector’s item, fans can show off their “FU!” pride in style. Further, sales of the merch will help establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Texas Southern University, Megan’s undergrad alma mater. Learn more about the fund here.

Enroll in Flamin’ Hot University here. Keep scrolling to check out the new commercial spot.

Learn more about Megan Thee Stallion and Flamin’ Hot University via the descriptors below.

Curriculum: The one-of-a-kind curriculum features courses taught by Megan Thee Stallion and her team of influential professors, including recipe content from Chef Scotty and fashion expertise from designer Melody Ehsani.

Merch Collection: To help fans with their back-to-school drip, Flamin’ Hot University launched a merch collection created by streetwear designer Melody Ehsani. The collection features six items, including the Stallion Varsity Jacket and Hot Girl Club Sweater that are available for purchase on MelodyEhsani.com while supplies last.

Limited-Edition Packaging: Flamin’ Hot University is bringing together the Flamin’ Hot portfolio of snacks in this national campaign, including limited-edition packaging of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho snacks.

New Online Video Commercial: Flamin’ Hot University officially kicks off with the most hype recruiting video starring Megan Thee Stallion. In the spot, Megan encourages students who embrace the spicy, rebellious spirit of the brand to attend Flamin’ Hot University and learn to “Unleash their Flamin’ Hot” selves.

More Flamin’ Hot Support: Flamin’ Hot will make a separate contribution of $100,000 to the Pete and Thomas Foundation, the non-profit organization that Megan launched in 2022 that focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.

—

Photo: Flamin’ Hot

Real Flamin’ Hot Girl Ish: Flamin’ Hot & Megan Thee Stallion Team For Flamin’ Hot University Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com