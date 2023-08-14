How To Create A Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Create A Comeback”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Now, when you have a setback there are some critical choices you must make the first choice is to choose your perspective how you look at the setback.

Do you see it as the end of the story or a bend in the story? If you see it as the end, you would tend to stop working as hard to turn things around. But if you see it as a bend, you tend to keep going.

The second major point is how you will respond to the setback. You must take action, and statistics show that most people will have a positive. And refuse to stop and take action will eventually turn their setbacks into great comebacks, so you must think positive and then take positive action and do not stop and you will be amazed at how you would turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks.

Trust me, if you do, you will win more.

