Portion of Monument Circle going car free, plans in place for Georgia Street to be pedestrian only

INDIANAPOLIS — Within a few weeks, driving in downtown Indianapolis will be slightly different in two heavily trafficked spots.

Beginning on July 8, Monument Circle will no longer be a continuous circle for vehicular traffic.

The southwest portion of Monument Circle, between Market and Meridian streets, will be transformed into a park that includes a temporary green space, beer garden, bar and public restrooms.

All streets connected to Monument Circle will remain open.

The city has also moved to have the ability to have 24-hour policing in the area.

“Monument Circle has long been the ‘people’s plaza’ and the hub for our some our city’s greatest arts and cultural events,” said Taylor Schaffer, President & CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc. “This long-term, partial closure of the Circle will allow us to expand upon our city’s track record of successful one-time and seasonal events to create a consistent line-up of engaging experiences that breathes life and creativity into the heart of our city, 7-days-a-week. Great cities are often defined by welcoming, safe public spaces and with the help of collaborative partnerships and supportive stakeholders, residents and visitors alike will be able to experience Monument Circle, our city’s most iconic public space, as they never have before.”

The green space is temporary and will be taken out in early November.

