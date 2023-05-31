The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Time Bill Bellamy Hung Up on Janet Jackson

Timbaland On Artists Selling Their Music Catalogs
Timbaland was asked his opinion on artists selling their music catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars. He said he thinks it’s smart business.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Csep5P4L17p/
Ne-Yo Says He’s Too Toxic For Taylor Swift
In a recent interview, Ne-Yo was asked about his lyrics for Beyonce’s hit song Irreplaceable and Rihanna’s Unfaithful.
“It comes from past experiences,” It was then suggested to Ne-Yo that he should date Taylor Swift because both of them have been through a lot in past relationships.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs2Dp2IOu3C/
The Time Bill Bellamy Hung Up on Janet Jackson
Comedian and actor Bill Bellamy has a new book to coincide with the 50th anniversary of hip hop titled, Top Billin. He was on the Jennifer Hudson show and shared a story about the time he was on the phone with a woman and his other line rang
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1U0EL9dFaMg
Will We See Kelly Rowland At Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour?
In a recent interview, Kelly Rowland was asked if she will be attending Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. She Said, “Of course, How could I miss it… that’s my sister.”
