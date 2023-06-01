New Indy Eleven Stadium and Park breaks ground in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Indy Eleven Stadium and park broke ground in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday. The one-billion-dollar projects will change the skyline.

The 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium that will be the new permanent home of Indy Eleven. The development will also include over 600 apartments, 205,000 square feet of office space, over 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants, a hotel, public plazas with green space and public parking garages.

The project has been in the works since 2019.

“Every time there is a new addition to downtown it offers the potential to really continue to push what Indianapolis has to offer because we know our peer cities aren’t slowing down,” Taylor Schaffer the President and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc. said.

The new stadium is located across the street from Lucas Oil stadium at the old Diamond Chain Factory. It’s something city leaders say will expand the boundaries of downtown.

“It’s part of the ecosystem pushing what had previously been thought of as the boundaries for that experience,” Schaffer said.

However, the old Diamond Chain Factory comes with a lot of history. Local historian Leon Bates says its the site of a former cemetery, where several African Americans are buried.

