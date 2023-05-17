HBCU Know: First Black MLB Coach Buck O’Neil

Let’s head to Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida— home of the Triple Threat Marching Band and Orange and White Tigers. This HBCU Know highlights notable alumni Buck O’Neil.

This former Negro League Baseball player is a legend in the world of baseball. He played first base for both the Memphis Red Sox and Kansas City Monarchs. His post-collegiate career had a two year halt when he joined the U.S. Navy to fight in World War II.

Source: Transcendental Graphics / Getty

Buck won a Negro League World Series championship in 1942 and, after his playing days, became the first black coach in Major League Baseball. He eventually had a lifetime achievement award named after him by the Hall of Fame.

The life and legacy of O’Neil was documented in the award-winning book Soul of Baseball.

He passed October 6, 2006 in Kansas City, Missouri.

