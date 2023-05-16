Woman pinned under IndyGo bus was chasing after it, IMPD says

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who ended up pinned under the tire of an IndyGo bus had been chasing it before she was hit, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to the 10400 block of E. Washington Street for a report of someone who was possibly intoxicated woman causing trouble on an IndyGo bus and refusing to get off.

Police have not released any details about what trouble the woman was causing, but they say a second IndyGo bus had to be called to transport the seven other passengers on that bus. Officers on the scene tell WRTV the woman was told to stay on the first bus while they got everyone else transported, but she somehow got off of the bus and started chasing the second bus down the road.

Rita Reith, PIO for the Indianapolis Fire Department says the woman slipped and fell, trapping her leg under the right rear tire of the bus.

“It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes from time of arrival to complete the extrication and removal of the patient for transport,” Reith said. She was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus was taken for a blood draw, which IMPD says is standard procedure during their investigations.

Read more from WRTV here