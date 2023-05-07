LeBron’s Son Will Play For USC

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

While his dad battles the Warriors in the NBA Western Conference semifinals — Bronny James says he wants to be one of the Men of Troy. The son of Lakers star LeBron James announced Saturday on Instagram he has committed to play for USC men’s basketball team next season. Bronny chose the Trojans over Ohio State, Memphis and Oregon. The six-foot-three James was a McDonald’s All-American in his senior year at Sierra Canyon school in Chatsworth and is ranked among the top five high school point guards in the country. Bronny averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists last season at Sierra Canyon.

