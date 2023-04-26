The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kenya Moore Asked Who ‘Read Her’ The Best

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore Asked Who ‘Read Her’ The Best

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns a week from this Sunday so the ladies are making their promo runs. We all know Kenya can give a ‘read’ but she was asked who would she say ‘read her’ the best? Listen to the link below for the answer. You may not have liked it Kenya but THAT read is iconic

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLThSecfMK4&t=263s

Toni Braxton Underwent Heart Surgery For An Artery That Was 80% Blocked

Toni Braxton, like a lot of us, felt something was wrong with her body but thought she would “get to it later.”Ladies and gentlemen, when your body is giving you signals, please listen to it!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFbpb3Zo19A

Tamika Scott of Xscape Gives An Update On Where Things Stand With Her Sister

Tamika Scott of Xscape was on Fox Soul when Lisa Raye asked her where do things stand between her and her sister Tosha.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oW6nDQmWII