Billboards In LA Demanding The Return Of Reggie Bush’s Heisman

Supporters of former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush are demanding the NCAA return his Heisman Trophy. Billboards have been popping up around the Los Angeles area that say, “Hey NCAA…give Reggie Bush back his Heisman.” The messages are purportedly paid for by the owner of the billboards. Bush won the trophy in 2005 but gave it up in 2010 after the NCAA stripped USC of its 2004 national title for improper benefits. In 2021 Bush sought the return of his trophy after the NCAA allowed college athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

How do you think that this will turn out? Will Reggie get his Heisman back?

More on this story here: https://247sports.com/college/usc/Article/Major-USC-donor-puts-Reggie-Bush-billboards-up-demanding-return-of-Heisman-Trophy–209055914/