Don Lemon Exits CNN After 17 Years

Don Lemon had been with CNN for 17 years and had become a fixture on the network. He had reported on some of the biggest news events in recent history, and his opinions on current events were sought after by millions of viewers. Recently, he transitioned from his 10pm time period to a new Morning Show, “CNN This Morning,” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Today, he received a call from his agent that would change everything.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote on Twitter. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

