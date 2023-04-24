National

Don Lemon Exits CNN After 17 Years

Don Lemon Exits CNN After 17 Years

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Center Dinner

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Don Lemon had been with CNN for 17 years and had become a fixture on the network. He had reported on some of the biggest news events in recent history, and his opinions on current events were sought after by millions of viewers. Recently, he transitioned from his 10pm time period to a new Morning Show, “CNN This Morning,” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Today, he received a call from his agent that would change everything.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote on Twitter. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Source: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2023/04/24/don-lemon-fired-cnn-news-anchor-terminated/11728506002/

RELATED TAGS

cnn Don Lemon part ways

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close