Bennedict Mathurin is a guard for the Indiana Pacers who was just pranked big time. His teammates decided to celebrate his final day as a rookie by wrapping his car in plastic wrap.
The team surrounded Mathurin as he attempted to remove the plastic from his car. The guard had a very good season averaging 16.7 points.
He was also named the 2023 NBA Rising Star and earlier in the season, premiered a custom Adidas sneaker.
Indiana Pacers Prank Teammate By Covering Car In Plastic was originally published on hot1009.com
