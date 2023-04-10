WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Bennedict Mathurin is a guard for the Indiana Pacers who was just pranked big time. His teammates decided to celebrate his final day as a rookie by wrapping his car in plastic wrap.

The team surrounded Mathurin as he attempted to remove the plastic from his car. The guard had a very good season averaging 16.7 points.

He was also named the 2023 NBA Rising Star and earlier in the season, premiered a custom Adidas sneaker.

Indiana Pacers Prank Teammate By Covering Car In Plastic was originally published on hot1009.com